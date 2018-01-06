Police are looking for person who allegedly presented a firearm at a fellow motorist in Oamaru over a driving complaint.

The armed offenders squad was notified of the incident, which occurred about 9pm on Friday, a police spokeswoman said.

''Police are attending an incident in Oamaru where a motorist . .. has reported a person in another vehicle presenting a firearm to the victim after a driving complaint,'' the spokeswoman said in a statement.

It is understood police were tracking the vehicle on State Highway 1 after it left Oamaru and drove towards Dunedin.

No further details were available.