A woman killed by a falling tree during Friday's storm has been named by friends as Trish Butterworth.

Butterworth died in Rotorua after a 23m tree toppled onto her car while heavy rain and winds lashed the city.

The tree, known as Spencer's Oak, was on the corner of Arawa and Amohia Sts.

The Rotorua Lakes Council has said there will be a "thorough investigation" after residents said the tree should have been removed long ago.

A friend of Butterworth today posted to the Rotorua Elim Church group Facebook page, announcing her death.

Butterworth was survived by her husband Keith Butterworth, the post said, and a church service would be held next week at the Elim church.

Friends remembered her as a "loving and welcoming" woman.

"She will be so missed by so many of us," the post said.

The post received dozens of comments, as many shocked friends remembered Butterworth as a special person.