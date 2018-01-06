A truck has crashed on SH1 north of Kaikoura and is tipping off the road, causing the main route from Picton to Kaikoura to close.

The crash occured between the coastal towns of Mangamaunu and Clarence and disrupted traffic for hours.

The New Zealand Transport Agency reported the crash occured around 3.40pm today, with the final update stating the road was now clear at 5.10pm.

SH1 MANGAMAUNU TO CLARENCE - ROAD CLOSED - 3:40PM UPDATE



Due to a truck roll, the road is CLOSED from Mangamaunu to Clarence. Follow detour: SB traffic from Blenheim should use SH63, SH6, SH65, SH7 & back onto SH1 at Waipara. Reverse for NB. Take extra care in the area. ^EL pic.twitter.com/tvP4N2G7Zb — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) January 6, 2018

In photos shared to social media the truck appears to have gone around a corner too wide and has gone of the edge - a barrier the only thing stopping it from tipping over.

Advertisement

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and if heading north or southbound from either Christchurch or Picton to use the alternative SH1 road.