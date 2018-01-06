A truck has crashed on SH1 north of Kaikoura and is tipping off the road, causing the main route from Picton to Kaikoura to close.
The crash occured between the coastal towns of Mangamaunu and Clarence and disrupted traffic for hours.
The New Zealand Transport Agency reported the crash occured around 3.40pm today, with the final update stating the road was now clear at 5.10pm.
In photos shared to social media the truck appears to have gone around a corner too wide and has gone of the edge - a barrier the only thing stopping it from tipping over.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area and if heading north or southbound from either Christchurch or Picton to use the alternative SH1 road.