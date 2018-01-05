A 71-year-old Palmerston North woman has had been seriously assaulted had her car stolen for the second time in three months.

And police investigating the aggravated burglary are seeking sightings of a red hatchback in relation to the incident.

The woman was assaulted and her had eftpos card and vehicle taken from the Church St address early yesterday morning, police said in a statement.

The car had been previously stolen and police confirmed the woman was the victim of an aggravated burglary in October last year.

She is safe and being supported by her family and Victim Support.

A forensic examination is continuing at the scene.

Detective Inspector Marc Hercock said police are determined to hold the person responsible to account.

"This was a traumatising attack and we have a dedicated team working tirelessly to resolve the matter.

"Public sightings of the car are critical to the investigation."

Police want to hear from anyone who was seen a Toyota Corolla with the registration plate EWG803 being driven around or parked in the wider Manawatu area.

They asked members of the public with any information to call them on 06 351 3600 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.