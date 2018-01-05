Unison crews are making steady progress this morning repairing the network and restoring power to about 1200 customers without power in Rotorua following yesterday's storm.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said after a huge effort from crews in challenging conditions yesterday they had managed to restore power to most customers affected by the storm.

"As of this morning, we have around 1200 customers without power, mainly in the rural areas around the Rotorua region.

"Crews have been out since early this morning and the weather so far and forecast for the rest of today is encouraging. We are hopeful that we will have all customers back on by the end of today."

Unison crews are working around Tarawera, Okere Falls, Rerewhakaaitu, Tikitere, areas of State Highway 5 around Mamaku, and other areas with localised faults to restore power to the final customers without power.

"We know that it's been a long time without power for our most affected customers and once again we really appreciate their patience and understanding as we work to fix the damage caused by this storm," Gough said.

Known outages and restoration times are listed on Unison's outages page here .

For updates with restoration times and to report a fault, customers should call 0800 2 UNISON (0800 2 86476) or visit Unison's outages page.