The woman who fell from a moving campervan on the Waikato Expressway continues to recover in hospital.

A Waikato Hospital spokeswoman said the 59-year-old remained stable and on a ward where she had been moved to by New Year's Day.

The woman was initially rushed to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit with multiple critical injuries after the fall on December 28.

Police said the woman had been trying to shut a door on the campervan when she fell out on to the stretch of road north of Cambridge, which had just been redesignated to 110km/h.

Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Rupert Friend said a couple were travelling south on State Highway 1 in their campervan when the woman attempted to shut a door that wouldn't close properly.

"A female passenger in a caravan has tried to fix a door that wasn't quite closed properly and has ended up being injured as a result of those activities."

The woman, who suffered a large amount of grazing and cuts, slipped out of the vehicle and but despite the seriousness of the accident Friend said she was "not too bad all things considered".

The 59-year-old's husband was driving at the time. He was understandably upset, Friend said.

The couple were New Zealanders travelling home "further down the line", at the time.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene but it's believed there was nothing wrong with the vehicle.

Swerving skid marks were all that was left at the scene, at the Cambridge West exit to the town's Avantidrome cycling venue, after the campervan was taken away.

The hospital spokeswoman said the couple did not want to talk to media about the ordeal.