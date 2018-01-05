New Zealanders are understood to have been involved in a fatal hot air balloon crash in Egypt.

Multiple sources have told the Herald that three or four Kiwis were onboard the balloon, which plummeted to the ground near Luxor on Friday, killing a South African tourist.

Some of the travellers were on a Topdeck tour, and a spokesperson from the travel company's London headquarters said that response teams were assisting travellers.

She declined to comment on whether Kiwis were onboard.

Advertisement

There is a New Zealand embassy in Cairo but their offices weren't open on Friday morning local time.

Messages have been left with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Officials in Egypt said the balloon crashed carrying the group of tourists, after strong winds forced the balloon off course.

There were reports that up to 12 people were injured.

An Australian woman onboard the balloon reported on Facebook that she had "bumps and bruises" after the crash, and would "probably never set foot in another hot balloon ever again".

"I feel lucky to have walked out of this traumatic experience, a scary freak accident," she wrote.