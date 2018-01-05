An elderly woman was assaulted in her own home before having a car stolen from her property - for a second time.

Palmerston North police are seeking sightings of a red hatchback after a 71-year-old was assaulted and had her credit card stolen during an aggravated robbery.

Detective Inspector Marc Hercock said a man entered the woman's home overnight on January 4.

Police were "urgently" seeking the car, registration EWG803, he said.

"Anyone who has seen it, or knows where the car is, is asked to call Palmerston North police on (06) 351 3600. Our priority now is locating the car and continuing to support the victim."

In October police also reported that the same car had been stolen, and an elderly woman had been tied to her chair and threatened during a similar home invasion.

The woman's credit card was stolen during that robbery.

Police declined to say whether it was the same victim in both cases but confirmed the car had been taken twice.