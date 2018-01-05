A public boat ramp in east Auckland has been closed to the public due to safety concerns after its pontoon was badly damaged in the severe storm that has thrashed the region today.

But Auckland Council says people are still trying to use it, despite contractors putting up fencing to prevent access.

Agnes McCormack, head of operational management and maintenance at the Council, said in a statement that the Half Moon Bay boat ramp and loading ramp is closed and asked residents to avoid using it until further notice.

"This location is unsafe for the public to launch their boats, and we are urging Aucklanders to stay away and not use this site. It is important that people stay away from any areas fenced off because of storm damage."