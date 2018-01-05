An English backpacker reported missing in the early hours of this morning has been found safe following a major search in Kerikeri.

Earlier today, police had serious concerns for the safety of Samuel Angove, who had been staying at Hone Heke Lodge on Hone Heke Rd.

The head of Far North police, Inspector Riki Whiu, said police were contacted at 2.30am today by concerned family members in the UK.

Other guests at the hostel last saw him packing his backpack about 1am.

Volunteer searchers return to a Search and Rescue base a few hundred metres from where the missing tourist was last seen. PHOTO / PETER DE GRAAF

A full search began at 9am with seven police officers and 13 volunteers from Far North Search and Rescue scouring the bush around the hostel and Kerikeri Basin.

His daypack was found in bushes about 100m from the hostel but it was not clear if Samuel had discarded it or if it had been stolen.

His phone was still being used but police didn't know if he had it or someone else.

''We've also been making enquiries around town but we're relying heavily on the public for sightings, and we'd appreciate any assistance. Obviously there's a worried family back in the UK.''

Friday's heavy rain had made the search ''testing to say the least''.

Police thanked members of the public and volunteers involved in the search.