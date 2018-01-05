Waikato police have released a series of photographs from recent crash scenes in a bid to get motorists to drive to the conditions.

The photographs were published on the Waikato Police Facebook page and show a number of cars involved in crashes recently.

The occupants all survived but were very lucky.

"Over and over and over we're telling people to 'drive to the conditions'," a police spokesman said.

Advertisement

"We're doing our best to educate you weekly with road code reminders and tips on how to keep safe on our roads.

"A spate of avoidable accidents over the last few days has really disappointed us, in that no matter how many times we post road policing education it seems to fall on some deaf ears."

The first photograph on the collage, on the top left, shows a crash on January 3 at Huntly.

The car is on its roof and has been severely damaged.

A crash near Huntly on January 3. Photograph Waikato Police Facebook

"Luckily all occupants walked away from it," said the spokesman.

Another photo, on the top right, shows a vehicle that took a wet corner too fast.

"This vehicle was also carrying a young child in a baby seat," the spokesman said.

"Thankfully the car seat was installed correctly and no one hurt."

The occupants of this crash, including a baby, all survived. Photograph Waikato Police Facebook

The bottom photos shows a third crash at Onemana.

"A vehicle which slid out on a gravel road, losing control it slid into the edge of the road before hitting a large boulder tipping it on its side and sliding across the other side of the road before colliding into a tree," the spokesman explained.

"FYI beyond the tree was a cliff."

Police are pleading for motorists to drive to the conditions, particularly during the current stormy weather.

"And if you're a passenger in a vehicle, and concerned about your driver's manner of driving - speak up," the spokesman said.

"As you head home over the next for days or in the next week, please think about your attitude and driving behaviour and think about those who mean the most to you, because you mean a lot to them too and we all want you here."

What does "driving to the conditions" mean?

When it's raining, or it has been, it means:

• Braking on the straight

• Slower into the corners

• Reducing your speed

• Increasing following distances

• Drive with lights on

• Exercising patience

• Being aware of your surroundings

• Plus lots more common sense behaviours