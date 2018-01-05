Police are investigating multiple reports that farm animals have been shot and killed in Otago.

Officers yesterday received three reports of animals being shot overnight on properties across the region.

Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk believes the incidents are linked and said police are taking them "very seriously".

"This is distressing for the people involved and members of the public in these communities so we want to assure people these animal deaths are being investigated thoroughly," he said.

Police were called yesterday to a property on Akatore Rd, Akatore after a cow had been shot and killed overnight.

Later yesterday morning, a second complaint was made that five sheep had been shot and killed, and another shot and wounded, overnight at a property on Takitakitoa Rd, Kuri Bush.

Then at 6pm yesterday, police took a third call from a person reporting that a bull had been shot and killed overnight at a Rongahere Rd address in Beaumont.

And this afternoon, police were told that three more sheep had been shot and killed last night at the same Takitakitoa Rd property as the earlier report, as well as two cows at a property across the road.

It is possible there are other incidents of stock being killed over the last few days which have not yet been reported to police, Kirk said.

"We are keen to hear from anyone else in Otago who may have been affected, and anyone who may have information which could assist us with our investigation," he said.