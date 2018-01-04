Houses are flooded in a small settlement north of Kaiaua, opposite Thames.

There are 20 houses on the waterfront, 1km north of Waharau Regional Park.



An Auckland woman says her mother's bach is flooded up to the knees in the living area.



She says the house is like a swimming pool and logs from the sea are going right up to the lawn and through the house.

Floodwaters submerge Kaiaua village south of Auckland. Photo / Facebook

The roof came off today and power poles were falling down. Neighbours are helping one another, she said. One house is being destroyed right now.

The Hauraki District Council's road update, just after midday, advised anyone thinking of heading from Auckland to Kaiaua from the northern end of East Coast Rd not to do so.

"The end of the road is not closed, but there are multiple areas of flooding, debris and fallen branches.''

The Auckland Council said it was assessing the situation.

Meanwhile, State Highway 25 at the twin bridges in Waitakaruru is open but traffic is slow-moving because of water up to road level.

Canal Road East, between Waitakaruru and SH2, is also open, but motorists are asked to drive carefully as there is surface flooding and debris on the road.

Front Miranda Rd and East Coast Rd, where floodwaters were waist-deep at 11am, in Kaiaua remain closed because of flooding.

Entire east coast is waist high water from back miranda rd to rua one place then down waharau Posted by Kaiaua volunteer Rural Fire Force on Thursday, 4 January 2018

"It's expected they will remain closed for at least three hours until the water drops with the tide, which has now peaked and is starting to go out," said Hauraki District Council communications officer Paul Trubshaw.

Members of the Kaiaua Volunteer Rural Fire Force are helping stranded residents get to safety.

Local controller Steve Fabish said Civil Defence teams and the local fire force were operating in the area. However, some communities are still isolated.



"People are asked to self-evacuate to higher ground, look after each other and keep an eye out for neighbours until the water recedes enough for our teams to get in."



Once the flooding has receded, a Civil Defence centre will be set up for people to evacuate to.