A bride and groom are hoping they don't have to say their vows in flippers and wetsuits today as their marquee and venue flood in the monster storm.

Lucy Guernier and Kristin O'Brian were due to get married today on a family friend's property in Pauanui near the waterway.

O'Brian was optimistic about the wedding and joked that he may have to swap his suit for a wetsuit.

"As long as the other half turns up we're both pretty happy.

Advertisement

"A bit of rain and wind makes great photos anyway."

Lucy Guernier and Kristin O'Brian will get married today in a flooded property in Pauanui. Photo / Supplied

The couple were busy getting ready separately today. The 4.30pm ceremony was on higher ground and then they'd move to the marquee for the reception. They would carefully watch high tide, which is due at 11pm.

The bride's father Gary Guernier said they would continue on as best as they could.

"We'll carry on, we're Kiwis. It's supposed to be good luck isn't it?

"We'll dance on the water."

The wedding marquee flooded this morning at high tide. The next high tide will be at 11pm, during the reception. Photo / Supplied

Guernier believed a few guests had had to cancel because of the weather but close to 100 would still show up. Fortunately, no one was camping.

He said the water hadn't been so high since the waterway was put in 30 years ago.