Three teenagers have been arrested after what police say was a "brutal brawl" outside Papakura swimming pools.



An 18 and a 19-year-old gave been charged with assault with intent to injure after Tuesday's brawl outside the Massey Park pool.

They are due in the Papakura District Court next week.

Enquiries are ongoing to find a third man, police said.

"The Papakura community will not tolerate this disgraceful and abhorrent behaviour," said Inspector Dave Glossop.

Police are still trying to identify the other men involved in the brawl and encouraged anyone with information to contact their local police station.

Information can also be given via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.