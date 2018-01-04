A driver in a stolen vehicle deliberately crashed into a police car chasing him, police say.

An off-duty police officer spotted the stolen vehicle at Mangere Bridge about 6.30am today and called 111.

"Shortly after, a patrol vehicle spotted the vehicle and pulled over to do a U-turn," police said.

"The offending vehicle has purposely driven into the police car and caused such significant damage that both vehicles were not able to be driven."

The officer was uninjured.

The alleged offenders ran off, police said.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested soon after and are in police custody.

Charges will be laid, they said.

Police were also looking at the possibility of the vehicle being involved in other serious offending overnight across Auckland.