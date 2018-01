There has been two crashes within 20 minutes in the Rotorua district this morning.

A police spokeswoman said a motorcyclist crashed at 6am on Ohakuri Rd, south of Rotorua.

The motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Rotorua Hospital.

The road was blocked for some time, but had since been cleared, the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

She said a vehicle also hit a tree at 6.21am on State Highway 33 in Okere Falls.

The road was not blocked and no one was injured.