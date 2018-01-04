A major slip in Birkenhead has worsened after a footpath gave way in severe weather in Auckland.

The original slip, in October last year, left a 50m wide crevasse near Rawene Rd Reserve and took out a car park.

Not only did 25 car parks disappear, but huge volumes of soil mixed with tarmac, drains and stormwater debris poured into the reserve, wiping out native bush.

A second slip on November 28 sent a drilling machine and more debris tumbling into the reserve.

An Auckland Transport spokesman earlier told the Herald that early conclusions indicated that the slip occurred as a result of poor quality fill which was exacerbated by the heavy rainfall.

Further powerful winds and torrential rain in the past 24 hours have added to the destruction, causing a footpath to give way about 4.30pm yesterday, and debris to move downwards about 1m.

Auckland Council's geotechnical and geological practice lead Ross Roberts said the council was monitoring movement at the slip 24/7.

The Birkenhead slip before the most recent damage, at 10am yesterday. Photo / Auckland Council

The Birkenhead slip after the footpath gave way at 4.30pm yesterday. Photo / Auckland Council

"A section of footpath within the Birkenhead slip work site had been completely undermined over a number of weeks by repeated small movements.

"This resulted in the concrete path bridging a gap with no support."

He said the area had been cordoned off for safety for a number of weeks before the recent damage.

"We have inspected the area and confirmed that no new cracks are forming behind it, and there are no indications of further regression at the moment."

The council did topographical surveys of the site yesterday morning and again yesterday evening to confirm that ground closer to nearby buildings had not moved.

"These surveys, along with our other monitoring, have confirmed that large scale movement is not taking place," Roberts said.

"We will continue with this monitoring today. We do not consider there to be any increase in risk to the buildings as a result of this movement."

Birkenhead Brewing Company co-founder Brad Boult said there had been huge growth in the slip's size since the October slip.

Aerial video showing the collapse of a car park in Birkenhead on Auckland's North Shore. Video/Chris Tarpey

"It has grown a lot more than I would have ever imagined.

"The slip is still active and it is just continuing, but the bits that have gone, everyone expected to go."

He said the further damage was causing concern for local business owners who had been reassured by Auckland Transport and the council that the situation was under control.

"Whilst no one is technically qualified to be an expert on it, they see stuff happening and it is natural for people to think the worst and feel the buildings are unstable or could be impacted," he said.

He said the community response has been one of frustration that nothing has been done quickly, and a want for more information.

"Can we just have some honest, accurate information about what is happening so we don't get told that it is stable and then we have another slip," he said.

"The council need to work out what caused it. We need more of an explanation than blaming it on old fill and bad weather.

"In reality there will be a combination of factors that contributed to it."

Boult said the main impact of the slip had been on car parking in the area.