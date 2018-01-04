A major slip in Birkenhead has worsened after a footpath gave way in severe weather in Auckland.

The original slip, in October last year, left a 50m wide crevasse near Rawene Rd Reserve and took out a car park.

A second slip on November 28 sent a drilling machine and more debris tumbling into the reserve.

After powerful winds and torrential rain in the past 24 hours, a footpath gave way about 4.30pm yesterday, and debris had moved downwards about 1m.

Auckland Council's geotechnical and geological practice lead Ross Roberts said the council was monitoring movement at the slip 24/7.

The Birkenhead slip before the most recent damage, at 10am yesterday. Photo / Auckland Council

The Birkenhead slip after the footpath gave way at 4.30pm yesterday. Photo / Auckland Council

"A section of footpath within the Birkenhead slip work site had been completely undermined over a number of weeks by repeated small movements.

"This resulted in the concrete path bridging a gap with no support."

He said the area had been cordoned off for safety for a number of weeks before the recent damage.

"We have inspected the area and confirmed that no new cracks are forming behind it, and there are no indications of further regression at the moment."

The council did topographical surveys of the site yesterday morning and again yesterday evening to confirm that ground closer to nearby buildings had not moved.

"These surveys, along with our other monitoring, have confirmed that large scale movement is not taking place," Roberts said.

"We will continue with this monitoring today. We do not consider there to be any increase in risk to the buildings as a result of this movement."