• The storm is expected to make landfall near Taranaki around lunchtime

• Rain will continue to fall over most of the North Island today as the storm crosses central New Zealand

• Authorities remain on high alert for flooding on western beaches as storm surges swell king tides

• More than 20,000 households and businesses across the North Island are without power this morning including 9000 in Coromandel and 12,000 in Auckland

• Auckland recorded 41mm of rain since 9am yesterday with more rain falling in one day than November and December combined.

• More than 200mm of rain has fallen in the Gisborne District in the past 24 hours

• A slip earlier closed SH2 at Waioeka Gorge and another is blocking a lane on SH35 east of Opotiki

• Firefighters have dealt with more than 100 emergency calls overnight, including roofs lifting, trees blocking roads and powerlines toppling

• The storm is expected to sweep over the central North Island today

• Destructive 120km/h winds are still expected to batter the North Island today. Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Waitomo are in the firing line

• Torrential rain is now affecting the top of the South Island

• Towering 6m waves are expected to slam into eastern and western coastlines of the North Island