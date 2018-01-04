Wellington Police are trying to find Kenneth Miller who has been missing for over two weeks.

The 54-year-old was last seen in central Wellington on December 21, around midday.

Police and his family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

Miller is of average build, has tattooed arms and when he was last seen he had shoulder-length grey hair and a full grey beard.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information that could help find him should contact Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000.