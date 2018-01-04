Emergency service crews have been kept busy throughout the country tonight following severe weather.

In the Auckland suburb of Otahuhu a woman has walked away from an incident where a tree fell onto her car.

The pine was reportedly 80cm in diameter. Photo / Counties Manukau Fire Area

Counties Manukau Fire Area shared photos on their Facebook page of the incident.

They clearly show the tree fell across the front of the woman's bonnet with a branch smashing through the front windscreen on the passenger side.

A police spokeswoman said that the large pine tree around 80cm in diameter fell on the woman's vehicle around 6.30pm.

The incident happened on Water St and the area was closed while an arborist cleared the tree from the roadway.

The woman was said to be shaken but uninjured after the ordeal.