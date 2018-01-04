Two people have died and three are in a serious condition following a serious crash on SH16 near Woodhill.

St John report five vehicles attended the crash that occurred at 4.56pm.

All five were treated with the three patients in serious condition transported to Auckland City Hospital.

The accident occurred between Restal and Kiwitahi Rds near Woodhill School.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald that initial reports said the crash involved two vehicles - with one on fire.

She said the crash was blocking traffic heading southbound with emergency services closing the road while they work at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police would not comment whether the crash was weather-related.

