At least 2000 homes are in the dark today as wild weather hitting the North island today, line faults and at least one vehicle crash cut the flow of power.

Vector has reported properties throughout Auckland suburbs like Newmarket, Mount Eden, Silverdale, Waiheke and Maraetai have all lost power as a result of weather extremes.

Glen Eden properties are the latest in a string of suburbs to lose power.

Vector report the incident happened on Glengarry Rd at 8.35pm with crews expected to have finished repairs by midnight.

Crews are also working to restore power in Te Atatu South that went out at 8.20pm – power should be restored by 11.30pm.

Further south, parts of the Bay of Plenty have also lost power.

Hundreds of homes in Mamaku, near Rotorua lost power about 4.45pm. The Unison website states 379 customers were initially affected, with the final 53 in Amoore Rd, Cecil Rd and Maraeroa Rd expected to be restored by midnight.

At least 200 homes in Tauranga are currently without power, in the suburbs of Ohauiti and Hairini.

At least 900 properties lost power at some stage this evening in Tauranga and Te Puke.

Strong wind gusts are often the main cause of power cuts as winds can damage power lines directly or indirectly causing vegetation and other debris to blow into lines Vector spokesman Matthew Britton said.

Four-hundred-and-twenty properties in the Maraetai area lost power after a vehicle collided with a power pole.

As a result, the 12.5m pole needs replacing, Britton said.

"The standard time for a pole replacement is six hours, however this can be affected by weather conditions."

Meanwhile, many residents and business properties throughout Newmarket and Mount Eden have been without power for the afternoon.

Vector were called to the outages at 12.40pm with repairs still under way at 7.50pm when this was written.

A fault on the Waiheke network also caused a power outage today that affected around 1100 people - the fault is expected to be unrelated to weather.

Britton said crews were remaining on standby as the bad weather continues in Auckland throughout the night.

"Vector's response crews and storm management teams are on standby and we are actively monitoring the latest advice from MetService and our own data on network performance."