A man has died in hospital after he was injured in a crash in Christchurch.

Jack Munro, 23, was in a crash that involved two cars and a parked car on Russley Rd around 10.40pm on January 2.

One other person involved in the crash, in the other car, had moderate injuries.

Munro died in hospital yesterday afternoon.

This takes the holiday road toll up to 13.