A body has been found in a river in Nelson this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene, at Maitai River near Nile St, about 1.15pm after a member of the public alerted authorities.

Police said indications were that the person had been swimming in a nearby waterhole.

Just before 2pm, authorities said efforts were being made to recover the body.

