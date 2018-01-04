A father who died while trying desperately to save his young daughter at a Northland beach is being hailed a humble hero who loved his whanau and community.

Friends, colleagues and extended family members of Wairongoa "Magoo'' Renata have paid tribute to a man they say was known to many and would not have had a second thought about putting his own safety aside to help another.

The 54-year-old has been identified as the man who died at Cable Bay on Tuesday.

He had been enjoying the day out when a number of children, including his 11-year-old daughter, became caught in a rip about 4pm.

Police said Renata, who called for help, was among a number of people to jump in to try to get the children to safety. All were pulled out safely. Renata's daughter was taken to Whangarei Hospital in a critical condition but has since been discharged.

Paramedics carried out CPR on Renata but he died at the scene.

A family spokesman told the Herald the whanau was gathering to support one another and to be there for Renata's partner and their children.

He acknowledged the words of kindness and support being offered in online tributes by members of the public and those who had shared time with Renata in his time in the Army as well as at the Palmerston North City Council, where he worked.

One friend said she was still in shock following the news.

"A great family man, huge heart. Would do anything for us and so humble. I will cherish your friendship, Magoo.''

It is understood Renata also has strong links to Kaeo, with a relative saying he would be missed by many within the small township who also knew him for one of his favourite sayings: "Tickety boo".

"He was one of a kind and I think you would be hard pressed to find a person with connections to Kaeo that does not have a special Magoo memory.

"Thoughts are with all his whanau and friends. The world has lost a great man.''

Council colleagues praised his work and love for the local Palmerston North community.

Tiana Rogan wrote online: "Magoo, everyone at Palmerston North Council have nothing but respect and love. Thank you for the help and effort you put into our city and your job.''

While Laura Rose Goodman said: "So much respect to you, Magoo. You'll be missed by so many people. The team at PNCC will miss talking to you. Thoughts go out to your family and friends."

What should you do when you see someone in trouble in the water?

An Auckland Council water safety organisation says it's important for people to think before diving straight in to rescue someone in need.

Drowning Prevention Auckland chief executive Davin Bray said the loss of a loved one in an attempted rescue comes with a "massive social cost to whanau and community".

He said from 1980 to 2016, 93 people had died while trying to rescue others - 51 of those at beaches. In most cases the original victim or victims survived, while the would-be rescuer, often a family member, drowned.

"Most of these people would still be alive if they entered the water with some form of flotation. You don't see lifeguards attempting a rescue without equipment."

The organisation has issued this advice to would-be rescuers:

• Take time and assess the risk and your own water competency

• Only enter the water if you have a form of flotation device with you

• Flotation aids could be a boogie board, surfboard, rugby ball, chilly-bin lid or even an empty juice or milk container.

Water Rescue 4Rs

Recognise

• Notice someone in trouble.

• Check for danger.

• Act quickly.

Respond

• Provide flotation.

• Send for help (Call 111 – Police).

• Reassess safety of people and scene.

Rescue

• Think safe.

• Rescue from land or craft is safest.

• Rescue in water – non-contact is safest.

• Take flotation if entering the water.

Revive

• Provide care.

• If person is not breathing normally, start CPR.

• If breathing, put in recovery position.

• Stay with person until help arrives.