The man involved in a head-on crash in Tauranga on New Year's Day died only metres from his home.

Bronc Taepa, 69, lived in Maungatapu and had been travelling across Maungatapu Bridge when the crash happened about 2am.

Head of Western Bay road policing acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter earlier said the dead man's car had crossed the centreline and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

No one else involved in the crash was injured and alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, he said

Hunter said the inquiry into Taepa's death was ongoing and the results of an autopsy were expected today.

Once the results were available the matter would be referred to the coroner, he said.