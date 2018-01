The person who was behind the wheel of this driving school car may need more lessons.

A photo of the car smashed head-on into a power pole on Cardwell St, Onehunga, was sent by a reader this morning.

The image shows the front of the car seriously damaged. The driver's airbag was also deployed.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared police did not attend the crash, which was outside Plunket Onehunga.