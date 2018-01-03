Police investigating the death of a man who was dumped at Tauranga Hospital yesterday are now talking to someone "helping" with their investigation.

A man was left at the hospital's emergency department with critical injuries about 12.20pm and died a short time later despite efforts to treat him from hospital staff.

Police were today continuing to investigate the death and have confirmed the inquiry is linked to an Armed Offenders Squad raid and search in and around a Wilrose Place, Gate Pa, address yesterday afternoon.

Armed police searched a business while and a team of uniformed police officers spent several hours scouring in and around the area for items of interest.

Detective Inspector Lewis Warner said inquiries were also made this morning at an address in the Otumoetai area in relation to the death.

Members of the Armed Offender Squad swooped in about 9am and shut off parts of Ngatai Rd and Vale St. Bystanders said they saw explosions and heard what sounded like shots fired.

As a result of this morning's enquiries, a man was now helping police with their investigation, Warner said.

"Police are confident there is no further risk to the public," he said.

When the Bay of Plenty Times visited Wilrose Place this morning, there was a reduced police cordon at the scene of yesterday's initial raid.

Standing guard at the cordon was a lone armed policeman and a fire truck was leaving the scene.

Police earlier said they believed the dead man visited a Wilrose Place address prior to being dropped at hospital.

Police were now working to establish how the man suffered his injuries and would like to hear from anyone who in the Wilrose Place area yesterday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Inspector Lewis Warner at Tauranga police station on (07) 577 4300.

Information can also be provided to the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.