Nothing will stop a Kiwi from getting a good feed.

And that includes hard dirt.

One group of New Year's Eve revellers determined the soil in their back garden was "hard as hell" and too much of a mission to dig up for a hangi.

So, the next best thing? A traffic island.

The hangi was dug on a traffic island at the end of a culdesac street. Photo / Facebook

The group dug a square hole, about 40cm deep, in a traffic island at the end of a dead-end street then lit a fire to start cooking.

Appropriately, the Facebook page Now That's Kiwi Az Bro posted it to their followers.

Lighting up the hangi pit in the traffic island. Photo / Facebook

Kiwis loved the idea.

"First ever drive through, over, around hangi stop. Brother has a forward thinking brilliance. Gotta get me some of that hangi drive through woop woop."

"Wow that's a bit out the gate wouldn't yar think..you'd think they had a rahui [prohibition] on that area haha waytah go whanau."

"This reminds me of my Dad making the little golf course hole on our cul de sac."