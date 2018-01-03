Nothing will stop a Kiwi from getting a good feed.

And that includes hard dirt.

SEND US YOUR BEST EXAMPLES OF KIWI INGENUITY

One group of New Year's Eve revellers determined the soil in their back garden was "hard as hell" and too much of a mission to dig up for a hangi.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

So, the next best thing? A traffic island.

The hangi was dug on a traffic island at the end of a culdesac street. Photo / Facebook
The hangi was dug on a traffic island at the end of a culdesac street. Photo / Facebook

The group dug a square hole, about 40cm deep, in a traffic island at the end of a dead-end street then lit a fire to start cooking.

Appropriately, the Facebook page Now That's Kiwi Az Bro posted it to their followers.

Lighting up the hangi pit in the traffic island. Photo / Facebook
Lighting up the hangi pit in the traffic island. Photo / Facebook

Kiwis loved the idea.

"First ever drive through, over, around hangi stop. Brother has a forward thinking brilliance. Gotta get me some of that hangi drive through woop woop."

"Wow that's a bit out the gate wouldn't yar think..you'd think they had a rahui [prohibition] on that area haha waytah go whanau."

"This reminds me of my Dad making the little golf course hole on our cul de sac."

When it's New Years Eve and the soil in the backyard is as hard as hell...why wouldn't you put down a hangi in the middle of the nearest traffic island?!? Only in NZ :) Credit: Chris Martin #Kiki

Posted by Now that's Kiwi Az Bro on Sunday, 31 December 2017