Nothing will stop a Kiwi from getting a good feed.
And that includes hard dirt.
One group of New Year's Eve revellers determined the soil in their back garden was "hard as hell" and too much of a mission to dig up for a hangi.
So, the next best thing? A traffic island.
The group dug a square hole, about 40cm deep, in a traffic island at the end of a dead-end street then lit a fire to start cooking.
Appropriately, the Facebook page Now That's Kiwi Az Bro posted it to their followers.
Kiwis loved the idea.
"First ever drive through, over, around hangi stop. Brother has a forward thinking brilliance. Gotta get me some of that hangi drive through woop woop."
"Wow that's a bit out the gate wouldn't yar think..you'd think they had a rahui [prohibition] on that area haha waytah go whanau."
"This reminds me of my Dad making the little golf course hole on our cul de sac."