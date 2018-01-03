A man who escaped a single-car crash in Canterbury was then hit by another vehicle - which killed him.

The crash happened about 11.30 last night on Leeston Rd, Springston, near Goulds Rd.

Police said two people were in the car that lost control and rolled into a ditch.

"Both occupants were able to get out of the vehicle,'' police said this morning.

"But one person was then struck by another vehicle travelling along the road. He died at the scene.''

The circumstances of the crash and the subsequent accident have not been fully released by authorities.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.