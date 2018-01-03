A woman whose "glitter boobs" were groped at the Rhythm and Vines music festival has posted a video saying she'll go topless in public again.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, paid for the "glitter boobs" option offered by a body painter at the Rhythm and Vines event in Gisborne.

A video that went viral captured her being groped by a male festivalgoer before chasing and slapping him in the head four times.

Video has emerged of the moment a reveller at Rhythm and Vines reacts after a man grabs her. Video/Giann Reece

In a message posted on her personal Facebook page this afternoon, Anello-Kitzmiller, from Portland, Oregon, said it wasn't the first time she'd been assaulted at a music event.

She was groped while fully clothed in a club in her hometown two months ago.

"I promised myself that the next person to touch me like that, I would punch in the face."

Anello-Kitzmiller said it was common for people to get naked at overseas music festivals, and at New Zealand's Splore festival.

"I saw plenty of naked men that day getting absolutely no harassment for revealing themselves...there were naked men in the mosh[pit], my best friends got naked and ran through the crowds.

"I saw plenty of guys with no shirt on and a handuful of girls as well so I want to ask you - what is the difference?", she asked.

"The difference is that women have been oversexualised for way too long and it needs to stop. I wanted to share my body because I think it's an important step to normalisng the naked body and desexualising [it].

"The more often people see nudity the sooner they realise that everybody is uniquely similar and that it's nothing to gape over."

Nudity at festivals helped to erase the porn star ideal of how bodies "should" look, she said.

Anello-Kitzmiller said she'd been the subject of online abuse but wasn't letting the insults upset her.

She said her breasts were "not sex toys … they are not an invitation. The problem is not the clothing, stop victim blaming."

"Comments stating that I was asking for it or that I had it coming are promoting rape culture.

"When you say something like that you are justifying that man's actions when he violated my rights to my own body. And you are telling other like-minded people that should they ever want to sexually assault or rape another human being, it's ok."

The original video has since been taken down by Facebook.

Festival organisers said they were disappointed by the incident.

"We do not condone any form of harassment and take these issues very seriously. We will continue developing our ideas on how to create a safer and more enjoyable environment for our customers."