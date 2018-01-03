A woman whose "glitter boobs" were groped at the Rhythm and Vines music festival has posted a video saying she'll go topless in public again.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, paid for the "glitter boobs" option offered by a body painter at the Rhythm and Vines event in Gisborne.

A video that went viral captured her being groped by a male festivalgoer before chasing and slapping him in the head four times.

Video has emerged of the moment a reveller at Rhythm and Vines reacts after a man grabs her. Video/Giann Reece

In a message posted on her personal Facebook page this afternoon, Anello-Kitzmiller, from Portland, Oregon, said it wasn't the first time she'd been assaulted at a music event.

She was groped while fully clothed in a club in her hometown two months ago.

"I promised myself that the next person to touch me like that, I would punch in the face."

Anello-Kitzmiller said she'd been the subject of online abuse but wasn't letting the insults upset her.

She said her breasts were "not sex toys … they are not an invitation. The problem is not the clothing, stop victim blaming."

The video has since been removed from social media.

Festival organisers said they were disappointed by the incident.

"We do not condone any form of harassment and take these issues very seriously. We will continue developing our ideas on how to create a safer and more enjoyable environment for our customers."