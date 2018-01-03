Police are seeking witnesses to the fatal New Year's Eve crash in Appleby which left one dead.

Nelson Police want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to a crash on SH 60, Appleby on December 31.



The crash was near the intersection of Blackbyre Rd.



"We would like to speak to people who were in the Nelson region and may have seen a dark grey Nissan 4x4 being driven between Tahunanui and the Appleby Highway between 8pm and 9pm on 31 December," a police spokesperson said.



Investigators were particularly interested in sightings of the vehicle overtaking a small campervan just north of the Appleby overbridge prior to the crash.



"We would also like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the above times and may have dashcam footage which would help our inquiries."

Anyone who could help was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Langridge on 03 545 9679.

Twelve people died on New Zealand roads these holidays - one for each day of the official Christmas-New Year toll period.

