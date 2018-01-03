A child is in a serious condition in Auckland City Hospital after a car and a light truck collided in Onehunga this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Victoria and Neilson St about 3.45 this afternoon, a spokeswoman said.

St John ambulance and the fire service also attended, with an ambulance taking the child to hospital.

No one else was recorded as being injured in the crash, police and St John confirmed.

The road is still closed with westbound traffic being diverted away from the scene.

