Police are investigating an incident which may have involved firearms in Napier suburb Tamatea last night.

Reports of gunshots in the area of Norrie Pl were received about 9pm according to police media staff, and led to the arrests of four people aged from 39 to 16 years, on charges of possessing an offensive weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition.

A spokesperson said the four were arrested after police stopped a vehicle believed to have been linked to an incident in Norrie Pl, off Galway St, a thoroughfare from Plunket St to Skerrett Cres.

The vehicle was stopped and searched in Brookfields Rd, between Napier and Hastings, about an hour after the sound of gunshots was first reported. Police had confirmed no one was injured.

Advertisement

The four arrested were aged 16, 17, 26 and 39.

Police are continuing inquiries into the events, including the possible use of a firearm which was found in the vehicle along with ammunition, leading to the charges.

Meanwhile, police are also continuing an inquiry into the reported tossing of a flaming item, described by a caller as a molotov cocktail, through a window at an address on New Year's Eve in Riverbend Rd, the crosstown Napier route between Marewa and Onekawa.

Fire and Emergency NZ Napier crews were called at 10.32pm but the fire was reported to be out on arrival. There was not thought to have been any injury or serious damage.

Police media staff said yesterday some inquiries had been made but it was understood there had been no arrests.