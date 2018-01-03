A car has crashed into Tikitapu (Blue Lake), near Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said they were called at 2.40pm.

"Police have just arrived, there are two people out of the vehicle but we don't know yet if there are any injuries."

She said a tow truck was required to remove the car.

Advertisement

A reporter at the scene said the car had been towed out by another vehicle and had left.

She said at least three fire crews and police attended.

Staff at the Blue Lake Top 10 Holiday Park said they did not see or hear the incident.

A Northern Fire Communication Centre spokesman said they had helped police.

"There were no people trapped in the vehicle."