The search for a free diver missing in the Marlborough Sounds has entered its second day.

The 25-year-old man was reported missing yesterday about 3.15pm after he failed to return from free diving around Titi Island.

Search and Rescue teams, the Coastguard and a helicopter searched for the man and other private vessels joined in.

Senior Sergeant Peter Payne said the dive squad was now searching near the island where he was last seen.

Advertisement

The Police Maritime Unit also completed a shoreline search around Titi Island.

"Weather conditions in the sounds are favourable, with calm seas and little wind."

Victim Support are with the missing man's family.

Free-divers hold their breath until resurfacing rather than using breathing gear.