Holiday commuters heading south from Northland are being warned to expect major delays.

The NZ Transport Agency is telling holidaymakers and other drivers heading south on SH1 that traffic delays are already building.

The worst stretch of road about 10.30am was between Kawakawa and Puhoi, where traffic is expected to be heavy all afternoon.

Traffic in the area is predicted to be heaviest from 10.30am to 5pm heading northbound and 11am and 9pm southbound.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the passing lane between Taupriri and Huntly in the Waikato will be closed until 6pm because of expected traffic congestion.

#SH1 northbound passing lane btwn Taupiri & Huntly will be closed 10am-6pm today (Wed 3 Jan) & Sun 7 January, due to expected traffic congestion.



Please remember to plan your journey with our holiday hotspots: https://t.co/0YOETmKqPy and travel safely. ^TP — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) January 2, 2018

The transport agency expects traffic heading northbound to be heaviest in the area between 2.30pm and 4pm.

They are asking drivers to be patient and allow extra travel time.