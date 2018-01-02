Police are investigating after a fight broke out in the carpark of a Papakura swimming pool yesterday.

Video of the brawl, posted to social media, shows men fighting each other outside the Massey Park Pool.

The footage, originally posted to Bro Hub, begins with two males stopping outside the pools and raising their fists as members of the public scramble out of the way.

More people rush into the shot and the groups immediately start throwing punches as others join in.

The scene descends into a brawl as at least 10-15 people attack each other. One person is kicked and stomped while lying on the ground.

People can be heard screaming, cheering, and yelling "f*** them up".

A couple of women appear to try to stop the attack on the person on the ground before several police officers arrive and the fighters flee.

The video shows a police officer raising something in their hand and a group of people rushing away covering their faces.

The person filming can be heard saying the group have been pepper sprayed.

A police spokesperson said officers were called at 5.11pm yesterday to reports of disorder and fighting.

"A group of youths and adults were fighting in the carpark.

"The crowd scattered once police arrived."

The pool was closed for a time after the fight.

No injuries have been reported.

No one has yet been arrested.