The woman who was going to give up her home to pay vet bills won't have to worry any longer as donations flood in from around the country.

Jan Walton's cat Tom suffered a broken pelvis after dog owners encouraged their canine to "sic 'im" and attack the cat on Monday in Porirua.

The dog only dropped the cat when a witness intervened.

Walton had been homeless for a year and had just found a cabin to live in two weeks ago when the attack happened. She said she would give up the cabin and become homeless again so she could pay the vet bills.

But since the SPCA set up a Givealittle page for Tom yesterday, more than $20,000 had flooded in.

Tom the cat will be able to get the pain relief, surgery and care he needs after generous donations. Photo / Givealittle

Walton said that whatever wasn't used for vet bills would be donated to the SPCA.

"I only want enough money to fix my cat. I don't want to be seen taking what I'm not entitled to.

"I'm not a person who needs or wants much. I don't have those feelings or thoughts, I'm happy as is."

As well as the donations Walton has had offers to pay her rent, a Countdown voucher and even an offer to live in Nelson rent-free.

"I don't think my faith in humanity will ever be restored but I do respect these people who have helped me out. It's just surprising the kindness. It's certainly cheered me up.

"I wish I could meet these people and say thanks."

Euthanising Tom was never an option for Walton.

"The SPCA said I was looking at an extreme amount of time and extreme money. I'll move out, live in my car and they can have my benefit each week to pay for the vet.

"I won't kill him. I wouldn't kill a 10-year-old child. I've had 10 years with this cat."

Cat Tom had his pelvis broken and a suspected broken leg after two people encouraged their dog to attack him. Photo / Alan Maxwell

The attack was the dog owners' fault for encouraging the canine, Walton believed. She did not want the dog destroyed.

"I do not want the dog put to sleep for no reason. This is a command from the humans. It's a little soldier who did its job. The dog is not at fault, it's the owners."

Inspector Gina Kemp was called to the camp after the cat was attacked.

"It is incredibly concerning that a dog is being actively encouraged to bait other animals. It is especially concerning that the attack was instigated unprovoked and with witnesses present.

"I am very concerned this will not be an isolated incident - or that this behaviour may escalate if the perpetrators are not found."