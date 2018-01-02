Gable Tostee, the man acquitted of murdering a Kiwi woman who fell to her death from his Gold Coast apartment, says a topless woman who was assaulted at the Rhythm and Vine music festival was "looking for a fight".

Tostee, who adopted the name "Eric Thomas" after he was found not guilty of murdering Warriena Wright, has commented on Facebook about Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who was grabbed by a man while wearing nothing but glitter art on her chest at the New Year's Eve festival in Gisborne.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was shocked at the negative reaction after getting glitter art painted on her chest at Rhythm & Vines. Credit: Brett Phibbs

Video posted online by Giann Reece showed a man grabbing the 20-year-old American's breast from behind.

Anello-Kitzmiller and her friend Kiri-Ann Hatfield chased him and lashed out, pouring a drink over a man in a blue shirt and colourful hat, and hitting him.

The man was named on Facebook but has not been charged.

Tostee began his post with a disclaimer, stating that "everyone, no matter how they are dressed (or not dressed), has the right to not be groped or sexually assaulted, and that all blame for unprovoked assault should lie solely on the assailant and not the victim".

First of all, let me say that everyone, no matter how they are dressed (or not dressed), has the right to not be groped... Posted by Eric Thomas on Tuesday, 2 January 2018



But then he added: "But at the same time (cue the outrage), can anyone honestly tell me that this girl wasn't expecting attention by going to a public festival full of crowds of intoxicated people, wearing nothing but glitter on her tits?

"I personally don't have a problem with the way she was(n't) dressed, but I honestly think she was out looking for a fight, because what she did to the guy after wasn't simply self-defence, it was also assault.

"I think it would only be fair if both the guy as well as glittertits were charged with assault."