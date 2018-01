A young man who went free-diving off Titi Island in the Marlborough Sounds has been reported missing.

The 25-year-old, who had gone free-diving, a form of underwater diving that sees one hold their breath till resurfacing rather than using breathing gear.

The man was reported missing at 3.17pm. Search and Rescue teams, the Coastguard and a helicopter are searching the area for signs of the man.

Other private vessels are also helping in the search for the diver.