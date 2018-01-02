One person has died and another person is in a critical condition after being swept out to sea in Northland.

Initial reports were that a person got into difficulty at the north end of Cable Bay and required assistance to be removed from the water about 4pm today.

Police confirmed a 54-year-old man died after getting into difficult out at sea, meanwhile another person remained in Whangarei Hospital in a critical condition.

Two others were in a moderate condition.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter had been called and was landing at a nearby sports ground to take the person in critical condition to hospital.

St John said four vehicles attended the incident and treated six patients.

Police said the next of kin were still to be notified of the man's death.

Victim support had also been called to the scene.