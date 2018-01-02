There's been a mixed reaction from readers on whether they would pay to clean up Auckland's polluted beaches.

Takapuna Beach yesterday became the latest of many beaches in the city affected by pollution.

"Yes, absolutely I would pay to clean up our beaches. Why be a Kiwi if you can't swim at the beach," Ali Herring said.

"I can't wait for them to start the levy."

But Mike Hotchin has a different view.

"I cannot believe the arrogance of [Mayor Phil] Goff and this council," he said.

"They want to build trains that go nowhere, hold an America's Cup, have out of control spending and now want a targeted rate to stop shit flowing on the beaches.

"I would have thought this would have been a priority before any other spending."

Rodney resident John Blakey questioned whether some ratepayers are being used as an ATM for other parts.

"At the time of building my house seven years ago I was required to put in a modern sewerage system at a cost of $22,000. I am required by council to spend $300 a year to have it inspected to ensure it is functioning properly and I'm not contaminating waterways," he said.

"I'm happy to assist with the targeted rate for clean beaches if the rest of Auckland will pay a targeted rate to assist the sealing of our rural residential roads so we can have safe drinking water."

Blakey said most of the dust on his roof was from Aucklanders who lived outside Rodney who visited beaches there in summer.

"It seems the thinking from council is that our unsealed roads are our fault because we underinvested in sealing before the Super City but Auckland's dirty beaches seem not to have the same logic applied to them."

Michelle Moloney from Waiheke said it was unacceptable that the city's sewage systems are not engineered to cope with heavy rain.

"I support whatever it takes to reduce pollution in our waterways," she said.

"Apart from reducing storm water runoff contributed to by obsolete septic tank systems, I strongly support the tightening and enforcement of prohibition regulations around the discharge of pleasure boat effluent [treated or not] into inshore waterways."

Graham Alder said the Takapuna incident was "third world, just like the airport".

He was prepared to pay for clean safe swimmable beaches.

"Only challenge is I thought I already paid for the thousands of dollars I pay in rates."