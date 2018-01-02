A paramedic has been dropped off by helicopter to the location where a hang glider has crashed on Roys Peak, near Wanaka.

A reporter at the scene said it appeared the helicopter pilot made an attempt to land near where the hang glider crashed this afternoon, but the terrain was too rocky, the Otago Daily Times reports.

The crash site was about 500m above the lake level.

The pilot instead picked up a paramedic from near the Mt Aspiring lookout and dropped them off near the crash site.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report just before 3pm that a hang glider had crashed at the popular tourist spot.

The person who reported it had seen the aircraft crash through their binoculars.

Police had been told by St John the hang glider crashed about half way up the north side of the peak.

The extent of the hang glider's injuries was not yet known.