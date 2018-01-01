Police are searching for a violent teenage offender, Matthew McRae, who has distinctive tattoos on his face and neck.

McRae, 19, has a criminal history of violent and vehicle-related offending and should not be approached.

He is believed to be in the Masterton area, but also has links throughout the Wellington and Hutt Valley areas, and Central Districts.

Police are asking anyone who might have information as to the whereabouts of McRae to contact their local police station or phone 111.

Information can also be shared anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.