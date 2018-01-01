Sun, sand, surf - and sewage.

That's what you might encounter if you head down to Takapuna Beach this week.

The iconic North Shore beach is currently subject to a temporary "no swim" warning after raw sewage flowed into the water, although Auckland Council can not order the beach be closed.

Lifeguards shut down the beach at 3.30pm yesterday, when a fault in the wastewater network caused a stormwater drain to overflow.

As a result, raw sewage flowed into the water between the red and yellow flags.

The flags were taken down and the beach was closed for swimming for the remainder of the day - with the water quality labelled "high risk".

The specific cause of the outflow remained unclear, but there had been some longer-term issues at the catchment, Safeswim technical lead Martin Neale said.

Watercare staff had made interventions by re-lining pipes, "but there is still something coming from somewhere, and it's quite tricky to track these types of issues down in urban catchments".

Surf lifesavers had acted fast when they saw the sewage and quickly got people out of the water, with no reports of harm to swimmers.

"Safeswim is now in a formal partnership with Surf Life Saving New Zealand, so we've been giving them lots of advice around how to manage water quality incidents at their beaches when they are controlling," Neale said.

"The lifeguards are still on the beach and are actively patrolling it and monitoring the situation."

It wasn't clear for how much longer the no-swim warning would be in effect.

"From the reports I've received, the discharges stopped last night, but obviously there's more rain forecast over the next couple of days, so we'll keep a very close eye on it."

The Auckland Council Safeswim website regularly reported test results at coastal swimming spots for enterococci bacteria.

The bacteria indicates the presence of faecal matter when it occurs in high levels.

It could cause stomach illnesses, skin, eye and ear infections.

Takapuna was one of a raft of Auckland beaches that are currently unsafe for swimming.

Takapuna Beach was closed yesterday afternoon after a fault in the wastewater network caused a stormwater drain to overflow. Photo / File

The website provides water quality forecasts and information about health and safety risks 84 beaches around Auckland.

It lists a number of beaches around the area including other popular North Shore beaches and others on Waiheke Island as being unsafe due to poor water quality.

Takapuna is listed as a "high risk" beach with "elevated health risk due to poor water quality".

The risk is said to be lower this evening and tomorrow morning, but remains high at all other times.

Auckland Council could not comment on the situation and referred the Herald to Watercare.

"The most the council can comment on is that this is one of the reasons the Safeswim alert system was developed, so that when these things occur the information can get out to the public as soon as possible," a spokesman said.

Watercare has been contacted for comment.

For more information visit www.safeswim.org.nz.