Three people have been rescued from the water at Foxton Beach, after a mishap on their Jet Ski.

However, one Jet Ski is still missing.

A police spokesman said they got reports of three people who had come off their Jet Skis and were in the water, just before 3pm this afternoon.

All three were safely brought to shore by rescuers, and checked by ambulance staff.

It's not known what caused the incident, or how one of the Jet Skis came to be missing.